Crime
Published

California thieves target T-Mobile shop in smash-and-grab job

The robbery was captured by bystanders and occurred inside a T-Mobile shop in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A pair of thieves were caught on video taking several items from a Southern California T-Mobile store in a smash-and-grab robbery, authorities said. 

A pair of thieves were captured on video pilfering through a Southern California cell phone store during Monday business hours in a smash-and-grab robbery in front of workers and customers. 

The suspected targeted a T-Mobile shop in Orange, 30 miles south of Los Angeles, around 6:15 p.m., the Orange Police Department told Fox News. 

They were recorded by people inside the store breaking panels and grabbing various electronic items off display areas. Authorities believe they made off with around $4,000 worth of goods. 

A pair of suspected thieves were captured in a smash-and-grab robbery in a California cell phone store Monday. 

A pair of suspected thieves were captured in a smash-and-grab robbery in a California cell phone store Monday.

They were seen running away and getting into a car driven by a third person in the parking lot. No arrests have been made, police said. 

No one was harmed, authorities said. 

Over the past year, thieves throughout California have brazenly conducted smash-and-grab jobs in a variety of retail shops, including luxury stores and pharmacy

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.