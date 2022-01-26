California stabbing-spree suspect killed by oncoming traffic, police say

A suspect who authorities believe stabbed three people in Northern California early Wednesday morning was killed in a traffic collision hours later, police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing incident in the 2100 block of Tehama Avenue around 2 a.m., San Jose police said. Three adult victims were transferred to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

California Highway Patrol personnel responded to a fatal traffic collision shortly before 5 a.m. involving a pedestrian in the area of Highway 85, just north of De Anza Boulevard, CHP Officer Ross Lee told Fox News.

Lee said witnesses were telling authorities it appeared the pedestrian was deliberately trying to get hit by an oncoming vehicle. He said the driver who hit the pedestrian remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

San Jose police confirmed that the deceased pedestrian was the same suspect wanted in the earlier stabbing incident.

The highway’s northbound lanes remained shut down until around 7:45 a.m. as authorities investigated, Lee said.

The suspect’s identification will be released after next of kin have been notified, San Jose police said.

The circumstances and motivations surrounding the stabbing were not immediately clear. The case remained under investigation.