California socialite Rebecca Grossman ordered to stand trial in alleged hit-and-run deaths of two children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles-area socialite on Thursday was ordered to stand trial for an alleged hit-and-run that killed two children.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, was in a Los Angeles County court over several days before Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels ruled Thursday that she should face the charges against her, which include two felony counts each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

FAMILY OF LOS ANGELES WOMAN KILLED BY TEEN SPEEDING IN LAMBORGHINI WINS $18.85 MILLION LAWSUIT

Her defense team argued the charges against her should be dismissed, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

During the hearing, investigators testified that Grossman drove through an unmarked crosswalk at 70 mph in the Westlake Village neighborhood in September 2020 before she struck 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, killing both of them.

"I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children, I’m told children were involved," she can be heard telling a deputy on body camera footage that was played in court, according to the news outlet.

Investigators allege that Grossman was racing former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the crash. He was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash last summer.

Authorities said six family members were crossing the three-way intersection, which did not have a spotlight. Grossman allegedly continued to drive and stopped a quarter-mile away from the scene when her car engine quit running, prosecutors said.

Grossman blew a .075 and .076 on a breathalyzer after the crash, which is slightly below the legal limit in California.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently free on a $2 million bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is expected to appear in court May 20. She faces 34 years to life in prison.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.