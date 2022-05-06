Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
California socialite Rebecca Grossman ordered to stand trial in alleged hit-and-run deaths of two children

Rebecca Grossman is free on $2 million bond

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Los Angeles-area socialite on Thursday was ordered to stand trial for an alleged hit-and-run that killed two children. 

Rebecca Grossman, 58, was in a Los Angeles County court over several days before Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels ruled Thursday that she should face the charges against her, which include two felony counts each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, arrives at Van Nuys Courthouse for her preliminary hearing.  Grossman has been ordered to stand trial in the alleged hit-and-run deaths of two children.

Her defense team argued the charges against her should be dismissed, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. 

During the hearing, investigators testified that Grossman drove through an unmarked crosswalk at 70 mph in the Westlake Village neighborhood in September 2020 before she struck 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, killing both of them. 

"I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children, I’m told children were involved," she can be heard telling a deputy on body camera footage that was played in court, according to the news outlet. 

Investigators allege that Grossman was racing former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the crash. He was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash last summer. 

A sign shows an image of  Mark Iskander, 11, left, and his brother Jacob Iskander, 8, outside of the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Authorities said six family members were crossing the three-way intersection, which did not have a spotlight. Grossman allegedly continued to drive and stopped a quarter-mile away from the scene when her car engine quit running, prosecutors said. 

Grossman blew a .075 and .076 on a breathalyzer after the crash, which is slightly below the legal limit in California. 

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently free on a $2 million bail. 

Nancy Iskander and her husband Karim leave Van Nuys Courthouse during a lunch break from a preliminary hearing for Rebecca Grossman, who is charged with murder and other counts stemming from a crash in Westlake Village that left the Iskanders sons Mark Iskander, 11, and Jacob Iskander, 8, dead.

She is expected to appear in court May 20. She faces 34 years to life in prison. 

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.