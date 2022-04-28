California socialite accused of running over and killing two children appears in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California woman who investigators say was racing in western Los Angeles County when she struck and killed two children in September 2020 appeared in court for a preliminary hearing this week.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, will be tried for murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and hit-and-run driving resulting in death if the judge presiding over the case determines that there is enough evidence to go to trial.

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies testified at the preliminary hearing this week that Grossman drove through a marked crosswalk at 70 mph when she struck 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander, killing both of them.

"I was driving and all of a sudden my airbag went off. Someone needs to tell me about those children, I’m told children were involved," she can be heard telling a deputy on body camera footage that was played in court, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Grossman blew a .075 and .076 on a breathalyzer after the crash, which is slightly below the legal limit in California. She was arrested about half a mile from the scene.

Mark and Jacob's mother testified at trial earlier in the week, while the boys' father testified on Wednesday.

"The killing of my sons were indirect consequences of those extremely reckless actions that basically used the car as a weapon. I don’t see a difference between that and shooting a gun randomly," Karim Iskander said in court, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports.

Investigators allege that Grossman was racing former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson at the time of the crash. He was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash last summer.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation whose husband is a prominent plastic surgeon, is currently free on a $2 million bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.