California sheriff says Newsom ‘encouraged’ LA riots as ICE arrests violent illegal aliens

The Department of Homeland Security is sharing information about more than a dozen illegal immigrant suspects accused of crimes in the United States who were arrested in Los Angeles starting on June 6.

The agency released the suspect information after violence broke out in Downtown LA over the weekend in response to the ICE raids that resulted in "hundreds of illegal aliens [being] arrested by ICE officers and agents," including "many with a criminal history and criminal convictions."

DHS listed more information about 19 suspects that ICE Los Angeles arrested on June 7 who are accused of crimes ranging from robbery to second-degree murder to rape.

"America’s brave ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst from LA’s streets, while LA’s leaders are working tirelessly against them," DHS said in a Sunday statement as riots continued through the weekend.

Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County said agitators "are not protesting" and criticized Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for not taking appropriate action.

"They are trying to violently influence something by political action. That is what this is. That is everything that the Constitution stands against," said Bianco, a Republican who is running for governor. "That is what law enforcement stands against, and that is what will facilitate the downfall of our civilized society. A civilized society has an adherence to the rule of law, and there is consequence for breaking that social compact. And when politicians encourage this behavior."

"Governor Newsom needs to put his phone down, go sit in his house behind the comfort of his TV screen and a couch, and be quiet because he is doing nothing but fueling this process," the sheriff said. "He needs to stay out of the way of law enforcement. He knows nothing about this. He knows absolutely nothing about the enforcement of law. He despises the enforcement of law, and he has encouraged this."

Cuong Chanh Phan

Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old Vietnamese national, was previously convicted of second-degree murder. Phan was sentenced to serve 15 years to life in prison after he and "his gang member associates" were asked to leave a high school graduation party in 1994 following a dispute and "returned with semiautomatic weapons," which they fired into a crowd of about 30 partygoers, DHS said.

"Dennis Buan, 18, of South Pasadena and David Hang, 15, of San Marino, California were killed, and seven others were wounded," the Department said in a Monday post on X. "This criminal illegal alien is who Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and the rioters in Los Angeles are trying to protect over U.S. citizens."

Cielo Vivar-Ubaldo

ICE criminally arrested Cielo Vivar-Ubaldo, a previously deported Mexican national who was convicted for sex with a minor, narcotics violations and a hit-and-run. He faces deportation.

Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron

Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, 43, of Peru was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Julian Riveros-Cadavid

Julian Riveros-Cadavid, a Colombian national, was arrested on administrative immigration violations and has prior arrests on charges of domestic battery, child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and narcotics violations. He faces deportation.

Chrissahdah Tooy

Chrissahdah Tooy, a 48-year-old Indonesian national, was previously convicted on narcotics, DUI and illegal entry charges.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez

ICE arrested Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a 55-year-old Filipino illegal immigrant, whose criminal history includes theft, assault, burglary and sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona, California, which carries a 37-year prison sentence.

Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel

Honduran national Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, 32, whose criminal history includes convictions on charges of domestic violence, as well as heroin and cocaine distribution.

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales

ICE arrested Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, a 26-year-old Mexican illegal immigrant previously convicted of conspiracy to transport an illegal alien in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He received a 239-day sentence.

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, a 51-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been accused of assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to serve one year in prison.

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar

ICE arrested Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a 32-year-old Mexican national previously convicted of possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possessing controlled substances, assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm, and obstructing a public officer in Pasadena.

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz

Ecuadorian national Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz's criminal history includes conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more cocaine while on board a vessel in Tampa, Florida.

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello, a 38-year-old Mexican illegal immigrant, was previously arrested on grand theft larceny and illegal weapons possession charges.

Armando Ordaz

Armando Ordaz, a 44-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, has a criminal history including sexual battery and petty theft in Los Angeles, as well as receiving known or stolen property in Norwalk, California.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna

Mexican national Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, 55, has a criminal history including discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle, battery on spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to child, DUI, assault with semi-automatic firearm and personal use of a firearm in Orange, California.

Arturo Diaz-Perez

Arturo Diaz-Perez, a Mexican national, is facing administrative immigration violations. He has previous criminal convictions for narcotics violations and carrying a controlled weapon. Diaz-Perez is currently detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Juan Antonio Flores-Felician

Juan Antonio Flores-Felician is a previously deported Mexican nation with previous criminal convictions for burglary, possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. He faces deportation.

Felimon Alejo-Garcia

HSI Los Angeles arrested Felimon Alejo-Garcia, a Mexican national, on administrative immigration violations. He has a prior DUI conviction and is detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Diego Hernando Quinones-Alvarado

ICE arrested Diego Hernando Quinones-Alvarado, a Colombian national, on administrative immigration violations. He has a previous DUI conviction and was recently arrested for burglary. He faces removal proceedings.

Russell Gomez-Dzul

U.S. Border Patrol agents criminally arrested Mexican national Russell Gomez-Dzul for allegedly assaulting a federal officer.

ICE also arrested several American citizens during the riots on charges of federal obstruction and assaulting a federal officer.

Rioters assaulted officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings and taxpayer-funded property, the agency said in a June 7 press release.

"As rioters have escalated their assaults on our DHS law enforcement and activists’ behavior on the streets becomes increasingly dangerous, the federal government is calling in the California National Guard for additional support to ensure the safety of all citizens, law enforcement and public property," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Politicians need to turn down the temperature — our ICE enforcement officers face a 413% increase in assaults against them as they are just trying to do their jobs."

The agency is calling on Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass to "end" the rioting.

"The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens," ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom and Bass for comment.

ICE said in a June 7 press release that it has arrested 2,000 illegal immigrants per day this week "and these violent activists won’t deter enforcement operations."