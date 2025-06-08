Immigration authorities highlight criminal history of multiple migrants arrested in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal immigration authorities said some of the migrants arrested in the Los Angeles area last week had criminal histories that included assault and drug offenses.

Nearly 45 people were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday alone, as officers swept through several locations, including two Home Depot stores, a store in the fashion district and a doughnut shop, prompting protests that continued through the weekend against immigration enforcement operations in which officers raided businesses to arrest workers. The weeklong tally of migrant arrests in the city surpassed 100.

One man has already been sent back to Mexico after being picked up at a Home Depot on Friday morning. During the demonstrations, David Huerta, president of SEIU California, a labor union, was arrested and charged with impeding a federal agent while protesting.

At the warehouse in the fashion district, agents executed a search warrant on Friday after a judge found there was probable cause that the employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ciaran McEvoy told The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump deployed California National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Saturday after two days of clashes between protesters and federal immigration authorities in riot gear.

Federal sources highlighted to Fox News some of last week's arrests in the Los Angeles area, which included violent and drug offenders.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, 55, of the Philippines, has a criminal history that includes a burglary in Ontario, California, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison, and sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in the city of Pomona, for which he was sentenced to 37 years in prison. He was arrested on Saturday and served a notice to appear.

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, 42, of Ecuador, was arrested Friday and served administrative deportation. His criminal history includes being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel in Tampa, Florida.

Armando Ordaz, 44, of Mexico, was arrested on Friday. He is an alleged active gang member of Bratz 13 who has a criminal history that includes sexual battery in Los Angeles, landing him a sentence of 135 days in jail and five years probation. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation for receiving known or stolen property in Norwalk and sentenced to 365 days in jail and four years probation for petty theft in Los Angeles.

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, 32, of Mexico, was arrested on Friday and has a criminal history in Pasadena that includes being sentenced to 112 days in jail for possessing unlawful paraphernalia, being sentenced to 16 months in jail for possessing controlled substances, being sentenced to four years behind bars for assault with a deadly weapon and being sentenced to 364 days in jail for obstructing a public officer. He is an alleged active member of the Villa Boys gang and was previously removed from the U.S. in 2017.

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, 51, of Mexico, was arrested on Friday and served a notice to appear. His criminal history includes assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in Los Angeles, and he was sentenced to a year in jail.

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, 26, of Mexico, was removed from the U.S. on Saturday. His criminal history includes being sentenced in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to 239 days in jail for conspiracy to transport an illegal migrant.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, 55, of Mexico, was arrested on Tuesday. He has a criminal history in the city of Orange that includes being sentenced to 365 days in jail for discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle, being sentenced to four years probation for battery on a spouse or cohabitant, being sentenced to four years probation for willful cruelty to a child, being sentenced to 10 days in jail for driving under the influence, being sentenced to three years behind bars for assault with a semi-automatic firearm and being sentenced to three years behind bars for personal use of a firearm.