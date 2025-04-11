ICE highlights arrests of 5 illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes, including against children

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across the country arrested multiple illegal aliens previously convicted of violent crimes, including ones of a sexual nature against children, this week.

In an internal bulletin shared with Fox News, ICE highlighted five major arrests made on Wednesday in Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Orleans.

All five convicted criminals, which consist of four men and one woman, are citizens of Mexico and are in the U.S. illegally.

In Chicago, ICE agents arrested 35-year-old Roberto Salvador-Casimiro, who was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Cook County, Illinois.

ICE Houston made two major arrests in 23-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Salazar, who has convictions in Hidalgo County, Texas, for assaulting a pregnant woman and continuous violence against a family member, and 67-year-old Pedro Esparza Castellano, who was convicted in Tarrant County, Texas, of indecency with child contact.

Pedro Contreras-Soto, 54, who has been convicted in San Jose, California, of rape of spouse by threat, sodomy with a child under 14 years old or with force, and kidnapping, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles agents.

Lastly, ICE New Orleans arrested Ana Karen Zaragozaz Saenz, a 35-year-old woman who has been convicted in multiple U.S. states of possession of fraudulent documents, obstructing justice, larceny, felony assault, misdemeanor DUI, smuggling aliens and felony stolen property.

The latest data provided by ICE to lawmakers in September 2024 showed there were 425,431 illegal immigrants convicted of crimes roaming the streets in the U.S.

As of March 26, ICE reported there were 47,892 illegal immigrants convicted of a crime currently detained at a facility in the U.S.