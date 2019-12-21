California schoolboy, 7, dies after chain link fence collapses in playground

A seven-year-old boy in northern California died Thursday after a chain-link fence-- that weighed about 300 pounds-- collapsed on top of him, officials said.

The student at Mark Day School in San Rafael, Calif., was struck by a “rolling chain link fence” when it “became dislodged from its mounting points and fell to the ground,” according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Department. Staff members witnessed the incident and immediately called 911, school officials said. Authorities responded to the private elementary school, located in the northern part of the San Francisco Bay area, around 12:20 p.m. where they found the boy in cardiac arrest, according to the sheriff’s department.

First responders tried to resuscitate him on the playground. He was then rushed to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, SFGate reported.

The sheriff’s department identified the student as a 7-year-old male from Greenbrae, Calif. His name was not disclosed by the Coroner Division due to his age. The cause of death will not be released until the San Rafael Police Department concludes its investigation into the incident.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Head of School Joe Harvey said the school would remain open Friday, but the area where the incident occurred would be closed-off as the school continues to work with authorities to investigate what happened. He added that Friday’s morning assembly was canceled and counselors would be available for students to talk to.

"Please use your judgment about whether your child should attend school tomorrow," Harvey said. "The death of someone so young is devastating to all of us, and even more so under these circumstances and at this time of year when we are surrounded by celebrations while we mourn."

"All of us at Mark Day School express our deepest sympathies to his family, classmates and friends."