California residents stranded in 'once-in-a-generation' snow event need food, medicine

Severe weather knocks out power for tens of thousands in California

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
People in Truckee, California, were seen wading through heavy snowdrifts Feb. 28 after a winter storm. (Instagram @krissailor)

Residents of mountain communities in California have been stuck in their homes with little food following what meteorologists are calling "once-in-a-generation" snowfall. 

The severe weather knocked out power, and snow led to roof collapses. 

County workers took more than 500 calls for aid – including asking for baby formula and medicine – on Wednesday while firefighters worked to evacuate the most vulnerable and fight possibly storm-related explosions. 

The onslaught of storms led to as much as 10 feet of snow for some resort communities, according to the National Weather Service. 

Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong.)

Snow drifts are seen in Lake Arrowhead, California, after a winter storm hit the area this week.

Snow drifts are seen in Lake Arrowhead, California, after a winter storm hit the area this week. (Fox News)

Roads became impassable, leading to closures, and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties this week. 

As of Friday morning, nearly 40,000 customers were left without power, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, California, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. 

Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, California, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong.)

Snow drifts are seen in Lake Arrowhead, California, after a winter storm hit the area this week.

Snow drifts are seen in Lake Arrowhead, California, after a winter storm hit the area this week. (Fox News.)

While no snow is forecast for southern California's mountains for several days, northern California mountains will see heavy snow on Saturday.

Mountainous areas of California have experienced more than 40 feet of snow since the start of the season. 

Snow blocks a slider door of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, California.

Snow blocks a slider door of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, California. (Jennifer Cobb via AP.)

"This rain and snow bucked the trend, and it’s highly unexpected," Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist, told The Associated Press. "It’s like once-in-a-generation."

The snow is also credited with helping to reduce drought conditions in the Golden State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 