California police officer, veteran died in his sleep at 36: police

A 36-year-old California police officer and veteran was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after he died in his sleep at his home, the Roseville Police Department said.

Cameron Landon, 36, was discovered in his home Tuesday morning after he died overnight, the department said on Facebook. Police did not say who found Landon's body and declined to provide any details about the circumstances of his death.

Landon joined the Roseville Police Department in 2015, which serves the town of Roseville located within the Sacramento metropolitan area in northern California. He was a husband and a father to two young children, ages 2 and 4, the department said.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER WHO FATALLY SHOT BLACK MAN RESIGNS, UNION SAYS, DUE TO STRESS, MEDIA ATTENTION

He previously worked for the Grass Valley Police Department for about two years starting in 2013, the Grass Valley Police said in a separate Facebook post. He also worked as a corrections officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office after serving in the Marines from 2005 to 2009.

Roseville Police asked for privacy for the family at this time and said the department will provide information about funeral arrangements once available. The Roseville Police Officer’s Association opened a Memorial Bank Account for the care and support of Landon's wife and children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landon graduated from Nevada Union High schools in 2001, The Union newspaper reported.