California

Human remains found at California nudist resort after couple vanishes

Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen at Olive Dell Ranch in Colton on Saturday, Aug. 24

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Police investigating the disappearance of a California couple from a nudist resort say they have found human remains underneath the home of a neighbor being charged with their murders. 

The Redlands Police Department says authorities on Friday were able to enter "the area under the home where murder suspect Michael Sparks was located on Thursday" at the Olive Dell Ranch in Colton and "began removing bags of evidence from the space." Stephanie and Daniel Menard had last been seen on Saturday, Aug. 24. 

"Coroners officials confirmed the evidence included human remains," the Redlands Police Department said, adding that "a short time after beginning to remove evidence, the space showed signs of potential collapse and all personnel were removed." 

The human remains are now being examined by the local coroner’s office. 

CALIFORNIA NUDIST RESORT NEIGHBOR CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER COUPLE DISAPPEARS 

Suspect arrested in disappearance of California couple

Michael Sparks, 62, has been charged with the murder of Daniel Menard, 79, and Stephanie Menard, 73. (Redlands Police Department)

City of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker told reporters Friday that investigators were "confident" that the Menards were deceased and still on Sparks’ property. 

Baker added that Sparks was found hiding underneath his home Thursday night after not responding to police for several hours. 

Investigators say the Menards were reported missing by a friend on Sunday and were last seen at their home Saturday at the resort.  

SOUTH CAROLINA AUTHORITIES REVEAL MASSACHUSETTS MAN’S CAUSE OF DEATH AFTER HE VANISHED IN HILTON HEAD 

Missing California couple

The Menards were last seen on Saturday, Aug. 24, police say. Daniel is 79 and Stephanie is 73, according to the Los Angeles Times. (Redlands Police Department)

"The Menards' unlocked vehicle was located down the road from their residence the same day. Stephanie Menard’s purse was located inside of her residence along with her and Daniel's cell phones," the Redlands Police Department said. "The Menards' dog, a small white Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing."  

Sparks has now been charged with murder. The motive for the alleged killings is unclear. 

On its website, Olive Dell Ranch describes itself as "Southern California’s favorite nudist resort for families and couples.  

Menards dog

The Redlands Police Department says the Menards' dog, Cuddles, has not been found. (Redlands Police Department)

"It’s the ideal spot to enjoy the nudist/naturist lifestyle whether visiting for the day or an overnight stay," a description adds. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.