California nudist ranch neighbor charged with murder in couple's disappearances

A resident at a California nudist resort where two of his neighbors disappeared last month has been charged with murder after he was taken into custody during a dramatic standoff with police where he attempted to harm himself with a rifle.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two felony counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Daniel Menard, 79, and Stephanie Menard, 73, who were last seen on Aug. 25, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said at a Tuesday press briefing.

Sparks was arrested at his home at the Olive Dell Ranch in Colton on Thursday, the same day that the remains of two people were found underneath his property, which is adjacent to the Menards' home. The resort is located in the 26000 block of Keissel Road, off Reche Canyon Road, about 13 miles southeast of Downtown San Bernardino.

Police say the remains are being examined by the local coroner’s office and are believed to be Dan and Stephanie Menard. Redlands Chief of Police Rachel Tolber said at the press conference that there is no reason to believe the bodies belong to anyone else.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Police say they also removed bags of evidence from the scene in a search which was completed Monday.

The couple’s dog, named Cuddles, is also missing.

Sparks’ arrest was dramatic and followed numerous attempts to contact him.

Redlands police obtained a search warrant to enter Sparks’ property aided by a drone while SWAT teams tore down the front of his home, which led to significant damage and forced operations to pause at one stage as the space showed signs of potential collapse, police say.

Eventually, search teams found Sparks armed with a rifle hiding in a subterranean basement of his home and he attempted to harm himself. However, the weapon misfired and eventually he was taken into custody that evening, Tolber said.

Sparks became a suspect after a family member reportedly told police that he confessed to being involved in the couple’s disappearance and also killing the couple, Tolber said. The family member also reported Sparks was threatening suicide.

Sparks was also charged with two counts of allegations of special circumstances of more than one murder in the first or second degree.

"We know they’re dead and we know there’s two victims and so the special allegation that we filed is multiple victims in a murder case," District Attorney Jason Anderson said.

"You don't get a free murder. We believe in this case we can go forward and prove that Mr. Sparks is responsible for both."

Neighbors told Fox 11 that on multiple occasions, Sparks said he "hated" the couple who had lived at the property for decades.

One neighbor said there was bad blood between Sparks and the couple after parts of their tree grew onto Sparks’ property.

Sparks’ arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.