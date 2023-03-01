California nanny gets 25 to life for shaking couple's 'miracle baby' to death

A California nanny who admitted to shaking a couple's 4-week-old baby then eating lunch while he lay dying was sentenced to 25 years to life without the possibility of parole.

Victoria Fox, 40, said through her public defender that she was "deeply sorry" during Tuesday's sentencing in San Diego, according to NBC 7.

Her apology in court is a stark contrast to the timeline of events outlined by prosecutors in the sentencing documents, which said Fox "violently shook Phoenix, threw him on the bed twice and squeezed him" because he wouldn't stop crying.

"After she abused Phoenix, she left him downstairs to die while she went upstairs and ate lunch with the other nanny," according to the sentencing document.

The case dates back to August 2021, when Phoenix's parents traveled from Singapore to San Diego for a surrogate's birth of twins because the couple had a difficult time getting pregnant, including failed attempts at in vitro fertilization.

Shortly after they found the surrogate, Phoenix was conceived "to surprise of their doctors," the court documents say, which was why his parents called him their "miracle baby."

Eleven hours went by, and Fox didn't call for help or provide medical care.

When Phoenix's parents returned from the hospital, they found him "barely breathing with blue lips and his body completely limp."

Fox told them he was "alright" and "merely dehydrated."

Phoenix was rushed to a children's hospital. His physician is quoted in the sentencing documents saying, "It’s disturbing to see the amount of injury to this child’s head. I don’t usually see this type of ischemic injury to a brain this fast."

He died on Aug. 21, 2021.

"Even while Phoenix’s parents were at the hospital as their son was dying, instead of expressing remorse or at minimum, empathy, defendant instead sent a text message to them expressing her outrage that the police dare investigate her and treat her as though she was guilty," prosecutors wrote in the sentencing document.

"Defendant expressed that she was upset that no one, including Phoenix’s parents, were concerned for her feelings because, ‘You know how sensitive I am…and my job means everything to me. I just feel it all slipping away.’"

Fox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Aug. 31, 2022.