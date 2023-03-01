Hollywood modeling agency pressured clients into prostitution and porn, prosecutors say

Three people in California, who allegedly operated a prostitution ring out of a Los Angeles modeling agency, were hit with a grand jury indictment, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"If you break the law and exploit people for sex, my office will come after you," Bonta said in a press release. "Our investigators and prosecutors remain steadfast in their efforts to fight for public safety on behalf of the people of our state. In this case, my office has successfully demonstrated to a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence to put the defendants to trial. We won’t rest until we’ve secured justice."

The three defendants - Karine Michmichian, Dwight Cunningham and Derek Hay - allegedly operated a prostitution and sexual exploitation scheme through a talent agency called LA Direct Models, as well as a company called The Luxury Companion, according to Bonta's office.

The defendants were originally charged with 12 felony counts of pimping and pandering in 2020, which has now grown to 20 counts of alleged pimping, pandering, conspiracy, money laundering and perjury.

CALIFORNIA CITIES RATTLED BY PROSTITUTION, HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT AS COPS PIN BLAME ON NEW LAW

They are accused of setting up "hundreds of sexual encounters in exchange for money." In at least one case to entice models to work for the companies, the defendants allegedly promised they would set up a film shoot with an award-winning pornographer. In another case, the suspects allegedly cut off a model’s access to shooting porn to pressure her into prostitution.

AS CALIFORNIA POLICE FIGHT RAMPANT PROSTITUTION, JOHNS LINE UP LIKE THEY'RE AT A 'FAST-FOOD DRIVE-THROUGH'

Another person was allegedly pressured to do more porn shoots in order to gain notoriety and make more money through prostitution, according to Bonta’s press release.

The majority of the charges allegedly played out between 2017 and 2018, while the alleged counts of conspiracy and perjury were committed as far back as 2013 and as late as last year.

Michmichian, Hay and Cunningham pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

CALIFORNIA PROSTITUTION CRISIS: POLICE CHIEF CALLS FOR REPEAL OF LAW AS TEENS CAUGHT UP IN SEX TRAFFICKING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The grand jury indictment comes as police leaders and local officials in California have sounded the alarm on an apparent increase in brazen prostitution on city streets in recent weeks. Law enforcement officials and Republicans in the state have pinned blame for the brazen prostitution on a recent law that repealed a previous law banning loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution.