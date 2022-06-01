California mountain lion wanders into high school classroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mountain lion strolled into a high school in Northern California Wednesday morning and was trapped inside a classroom, authorities said.

The puma entered the grounds of Pescadero High School and ran around before a teacher managed to close a door, trapping it inside a classroom, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Photos shared with Fox News show the animal isolated in the classroom curled up next to a desk. The sheriff’s office said all students and staff are safe.

"Staff and Deputies have been able to isolate the puma to a classroom and there is no immediate threat," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

LION WITH ‘MULLET’ AT CHINA ZOON DRAWS JOE EXOTIC COMPARISONS: ‘CHANNELING FELINE ENTHUSIAST’

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was notified to come to the school and remove the cougar. The sheriff’s office told Fox News that the agency is working to remove the mountain lion safely and humanely from the classroom and return it to its natural habitat.

An official from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told Fox News that the mountain lion is a "young puma" and has not acted aggressively. He said it is like emaciated and in poor health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pescadero is small coastal community about 35 miles south of San Francisco.