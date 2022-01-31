California mom of 5 dies after falling from party bus on freeway: ‘a tragic ending for us’

A California mom of five died over the weekend after falling from a party bus while celebrating her 30th birthday with family and friends.

Heather Garcia, 29, was on a party bus in downtown Los Angeles when she fell onto the 101 Freeway south of Alameda Street and was killed by an oncoming 2006 Isuzu Truck shortly before 3 a.m.

She was two days shy of turning 30.

California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes at Alameda Street around 3:10 a.m. and reopened them just before 7 a.m. They said in a collision report that alcohol is "suspected to be a factor in the collision."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Garcia’s family cover expenses.

LA COUNCILMAN PROPOSES PAY CUT FOR ELECTED LEADERS IF HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS ARE NOT BANNED

"What I thought would be a fun night out for her turned into a tragic ending for us," wrote Rafael Corral, a U.S. Army veteran, with whom Garcia was raising five children, ages 1, 5, 6, 8, and 10. "She was a great mom always taking care of our children. She loved our kids, and she lived to take care of us."

Corral said he has been left with "so many other expenses and I will now be a mom and dad" to their children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation. CHP is asking anyone with information on the matter to contact Officer Penaloza at 213-744-2231.