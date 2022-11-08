California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime

A California man, who sitting in a car outside a party, was shot and killed while live on FaceTime with a friend over the weekend.

Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed Saturday night in San Bernardino, California, while he was waiting for a woman in his car outside a party while talking to a friend on FaceTime, KTTV-TV reported .

The friend on the call told the family he saw a Latino man in a dark hoodie pull open Heredia’s car door.

"I lost my voice, all the crying and grieving of my son," Heredia’s mother, Irene Melgoza, told KTTV-TV.

Heredia’s family believes the shooting could have been related to an earlier dispute with the father of his friend's child – the same friend he was waiting on.

"With the girl, she has a baby daddy, and he had gotten into a fight with my son," Heredia’s father, Mario Melgoza said. "I think the guy wanted revenge for that."

"He was a really good brother and a good guy, and he did not deserve this at all," Adrina Melgoza, Heredia’s sister, said.

Heredia, who aspired to go to college and become a parole officer, lived with his family and had recently received a promotion as a security guard at nearby Ontario Airport.

The family believes that multiple people witnessed the shooting and is asking for the public’s help to identify the killer.

"I'm a mom. I want to know what happened to my son. If anybody knows, I want to know," Heredia’s mother said. "Because I know my baby would want that too."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.