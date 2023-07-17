California man guilty of murdering trio of ding-dong ditch pranksters sentenced to life in prison

A Riverside County, California man found guilty of killing three teenage boys who played ding-dong ditch at his house in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison.

Anurag Chandra, 45, was found guilty in April of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

FOX 40 in Sacramento reported that Chandra was sentenced to life in prison last Friday.

On Jan. 19, 2020, a group of teenage boys were dared to ring Chandra’s doorbell, and they followed through with the dare.

Chandra testified that one of the boys flashed his buttocks, or mooned him, before fleeing the scene.

The prank caused Chandra, who drank a 12-pack of beer that day, to become "extremely, extremely mad." He also said he was worried about the safety of his family.

Chandra grabbed the keys to his vehicle and got behind the wheel, so he could follow the boys, who fled in a Toyota Prius.

Officials said Chandra chased the six teenagers down on Temescal Canyon Road. He then rear-ended and sideswiped the Prius until they drove off the road and slammed into a tree.

Officials also said was going up to 99 miles per hour during the pursuit.

After the vehicle crashed into a tree, Chandra fled. During testimony, Chandra said he did not plan to crash into the boys’ car, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. He also said he did not stop because he did not believe anyone was injured in the crash.

As a result of the crash, Daniel Hawkins and Drake Ruiz, both from Corona, and Jacob Ivascu, of Riverside, all of whom were 16-years-old, died.

The driver, who was 18 years old, and two 13-year-old passengers survived.

Chandra was previously accused of a domestic violence incident in 2020 before the fatal crash.

Chandra was arrested on Jan. 20, 2020 and has been in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside since his apprehension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.