California man convicted of murdering wife in front of 12-year-old son

A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing his wife in front of the couple's 12-year-old son, officials said.

Aurelio Terán, 40, of Sherman Oaks, committed the gruesome crime against his wife, 32-year-old Viridiana Terán, in August 2017, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Teran assaulted and threatened his wife on Aug. 26, before stabbing her to death "in front of their son who was 12 years old at the time."

The father had fled to a neighboring county but was captured when he was hit by a car, officials added.

Terán was found guilty of first-degree murder, criminal threats, injuring a spouse and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.