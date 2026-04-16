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Homicide

California hiker's body found naked in Big Sur backcountry

Joanna Ruth Shields, 37, had a head wound and neck cuts, according to witnesses who found her in Los Padres National Forest

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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Hikers in Big Sur discovered a woman's naked body deep in the woods on a popular hiking trail, according to local reports.

Authorities responded to an April 9 call after hikers found the body in the Los Padres National Forest. In a statement released on Monday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) identified the woman as 37-year-old Joanna Ruth Shields.

According to witnesses, Shields had multiple injuries including a head wound and neck cuts.

"I didn’t see any blood. She was pale. She had markings around her neck. I don’t want to say choking marks," one witness told KSBW. "And then when the firefighter lifted the jacket, he confirmed that she had a big gash on her head."

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Aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest

Aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, in California, Dec. 19, 2013. (Reuters/Michael Fiala)

The hikers that found her also claimed they encountered a man who claimed to be the Shields' friend and that he "appeared to be scared, nervous and shocked."

He allegedly told the witnesses that he found Shields naked and face down in water after being apart from her for a few minutes.

MCSO is actively investigating the death as suspicious "because we don't know what the cause of death is," Sheriff's Office Cmdr. Andres Rosas told Monterey County Now

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McWay Falls cascading over an 80-foot cliff onto a beach at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

McWay Falls drops over an 80-foot cliff onto the beach at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park along California Highway 1 on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Big Sur, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

MCSO Coroner Tina Nieto performed an autopsy on Shields on Monday, but her official cause and manner of death are pending the results of toxicology tests.

Shields was an avid skateboarder and beloved in the skating community.

A scenic view of Big Sur coastline with camping tents set up near the shore.

Enjoy the beauty of Big Sur with a camping trip. (iStock)

"Joanna was extremely friendly with everyone, and I don’t think she had a single enemy," Brandon Devroede, a former co-worker of Joanna's and operation manager at Evolve Skateboards USA, told FOX 5 KSWB-TV. "She was willing to help everybody."

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Fox News Digital contacted the Monterey County Sheriff's Office for additional details but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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