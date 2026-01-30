Expand / Collapse search
Crime

California woman arrested after allegedly beheading boyfriend, fleeing to Mexico

Alyssa Marie Lira faces murder charges after monthslong international manhunt

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A California woman was recently arrested after allegedly decapitating her boyfriend and fleeing to Mexico.

Alyssa Marie Lira of Anaheim was charged with murder in the death of Enrique Gonzalez-Carbajal of Santa Ana, who she had been dating for about two months, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

She is also facing a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Anaheim officers were conducting a welfare check Aug. 25 and found Gonzalez-Carbajal's decapitated body, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Alyssa Marie Lira

Alyssa Marie Lira was charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend. (Orange County District Attorney's Office)

After his death, Lira allegedly immediately fled to Mexico, officials said.

After months of searching, she was arrested Thursday and transported to Orange County.

The Anaheim Police Department, Orange County District Attorney’s Organized Crime Unit, FBI and Mexican authorities assisted in the search, according to the report.

Downtown Anaheim

Anaheim police made the arrest, with assistance from a number of agencies. (Getty Images)

"Nothing — not time, not distance, nor foreign borders — will thwart our pursuit of justice, and Orange County law enforcement will continue to go to the very ends of the earth to carry out our mission and hold criminals accountable for the heinous acts they commit," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer wrote in a statement to FOX 11.

He called Lira a "cold-blooded killer" who will face "the full weight of the law."

border fence

The suspect was arrested in Mexico, according to officials. (Can Hasasu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

If convicted, she could face more than 25 years in state prison.

An arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 13.

