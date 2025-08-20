Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California

California woman found dead in national forest, husband seen dragging something in large tarp

Sheylla Cabrera's body was wrapped in material similar to what Ring footage showed her husband dragging from their home

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
California mom found dead in national park after husband seen dragging large tarp Video

California mom found dead in national park after husband seen dragging large tarp

The body of a California woman was found in Angeles National Forest after her husband was seen on video dragging something large wrapped in a tarp or sheet. (via Don Luis Meza)

A California woman was found dead in a national forest just a day after her husband was captured on video dragging something large wrapped in what appeared to be a tarp or sheet away from his home.

The body of Sheylla Cabrera, 33, was found on Aug. 13 in Angeles National Forest wrapped in a tarp or sheet similar to the one her husband, 36-year-old Jossimar Cabrera, was seen pulling the day before on Ring camera footage, according to KTTV and KTLA.

Search and rescue teams from the Montrose Mountain Search and Rescue team reported finding something suspicious in the Angeles National Forest that matched the material seen in the Ring video, the outlets reported.

MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MURDER AFTER WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT REMOTE CALIFORNIA CAMPSITE

Jossimar Cabrera dragging what is believed to be his wife in a tarp or sheet

The body of Sheylla Cabrera, 33, was found on Aug. 13 in Angeles National Forest wrapped in a tarp or sheet. (Don Luis Meza)

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and confirmed that Mrs. Cabrera’s body was wrapped inside the material, according to the reports.

Mr. Cabrera was immediately identified as a person of interest in the investigation. The couple’s three children were also reported as missing.

MOTHER'S STORY QUESTIONED BY AUTHORITIES AS 7-MONTH-OLD REMAINS MISSING AFTER ALLEGED KIDNAPPING

Jossimar Cabrera dragging a tarp believed to be containing his wife

Jossimar Cabrera was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. (Don Luis Meza)

He fled to Peru before the discovery of his wife's body, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently working with local authorities to extradite him to California.

Officials are expected to charge him with murder if he is sent back to California.

Jossimar Cabrera

Jossimar Cabrera fled to Peru before the discovery of his wife's body. (Don Luis Meza)

The three children were also found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.

Mrs. Cabrera’s cause of death is being evaluated by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
