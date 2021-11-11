2 CHP officers, 3 others injured in car wreck at anti-vaccine mandate protest

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a car crashed into them during a protest over vaccine mandates Thursday on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three Golden Gate Bridge employees were also injured in the wreck, one of which was taken to the hospital.

The officers were trying to keep anti-vaccine mandate protesters off of the roadway at the time of the accident, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told Fox News.

Video of the wreck appeared to show a car sideswiping a truck, sending both vehicles into a parked car.

The Southern Marin Fire District tweeted that crews were on scene to transport victims for treatment.

A couple of hundred protesters gathered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday to rally against government vaccine mandates.

They carried signs that read, "My body my choice" and "Freedom not force."

The protest was organized by the California non-profit Advocates for Citizens' Rights, which encouraged a nationwide walkout earlier in the week to protest employers mandating vaccines.

San Francisco was the first large city in America to announce a vaccine mandate for all city employees in June.

The Biden administration laid out a nationwide vaccine order last week for companies with 100 or more employees, mandating that workers either get vaccinated or get tested for the virus weekly starting in January.