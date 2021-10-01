Gov. Newsom announces California first state to require COVID vaccinations for K-12 students

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that the Golden State would be the first state in America to require COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 students.

Newsom announced the vaccine mandate while speaking at a San Francisco-area school, saying all eligible students will be required to be vaccinated before attending class.

The current plan would require students older than 12-years-old to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to be able to attend class. This step would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the required list of childhood vaccinations required to attend school.

The vaccine requirement would be enforced after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives the approval for different age groups to receive the shot while allowing religious and medical exemptions.

With the mandate, California becomes the first state to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend class.

Newsom’s mandate comes just weeks after he dodged a recall election effort over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California announced in August that all school staff must provide a proof of full vaccination or be tested for COVID-19 at least once per week in order to teach in-person. Schools are required by the state to be in full compliance by Oct.15.

New York City also recently implemented a vaccine mandate for teachers in the Big Apple, prompting a group of teachers to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to block the city's mandate.

