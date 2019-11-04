California passenger impaled in leg after metal bar falls off truck, strikes car, police say

It's something straight out of the movie "Final Destination" — again.

For the second time in just two weeks on U.S. roadways, a sharp and potentially lethal object bounced off a truck and speared a car behind it, and in both cases, the person in harm's way miraculously survived the nightmarish accident.

In the most recent case, officials said a metal bar bounced off a semi-truck, hit the blacktop of a Northern California freeway and then ricocheted, piercing the front of a Chevy Impala and impaling the right leg of a passenger sitting helplessly in the front seat, officials said.

The horrific injury occurred around 10:05 a.m. Saturday morning in the northbound lanes of State Route 99 south of Fruitridge Road in Sacramento when a metal pole somehow became dislodged from the truck carrying it, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento Area.

"The metal bar then bounced up and entered the right front of the Chevy, traveled through the engine compartment and entered the passenger compartment of the Chevy and impaled the right leg of the right front passenger," the CHP said.

Officials said the driver of the Chevy immediately exited the freeway and called 911.

The big rig that had been carrying the bar allegedly "failed to stop" after the accident, according to police. CHP said the truck continued to travel north on State Route 99.

Additional officers from CHP South Sacramento Area and personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene to render aid to the passenger, who was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Saturday's incident is similar to one that happened in Georgia on Oct. 22, when multiple logs from a logging truck became dislodged and smashed through the front windshield of a car. The driver of the vehicle somehow sustained only minor injuries after squeezing into a small space just below where the logs entered.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident Saturday morning on the freeway and has information regarding the location of the semi-truck allegedly involved is asked to contact CHP Officer Jim Young at (916) 681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov.