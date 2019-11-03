New Jersey dog 'Mr. Wrinkles' helps police ID man hit by SUV

New Jersey police found no ID on an unconscious 64-year-old man struck by an SUV as he was crossing the street -- but they discovered where he lived thanks to his dog.

Police said Mr. Wrinkles, an American bulldog, led them to his owner’s house after the incident Wednesday night in Fair Lawn.

“The dog wanted to keep walking, so they allowed the dog to keep walking and turns out he lives about five blocks from where the crash occurred,” Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler told WPIX-TV. “The dog led them right to the house.”

At the house, police told the man's family what happened.

Mr. Wrinkles wasn’t hurt in the incident. Police found the man in the roadway unconscious and Mr.Wrinkles "running around," according to the station.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit with head and leg injuries, WPIX reported.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man waited for cops and went to the hospital with chest and arm injuries, according to reports.

Fair Lawn is roughly 10 miles from New York City.