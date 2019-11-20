California dog euthanized after FedEx driver threw package over fence, crushing pet, family claims

A California couple claims a FedEx driver threw a package across their fence with so much force it squashed their tiny dog and caused such severe injuries that she needed to be euthanized.

Mitchell Galin and Keiko Napier, of Venice, said Cooper, their 4-pound Yorkshire Terrier, was laying in their yard over the weekend when a FedEx employee who was delivering a large package tossed it onto their property.

The package apparently landed on Cooper, the couple told KCBS-TV. Galin said she "immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood."

Cooper suffered serious lung and liver injuries, per the dog's veterinarian. The couple said they chose to have the pup euthanized.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain," Galin said.

FedEx said in a statement obtained by the news outlet they "extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident."

"We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event," the company continued. "Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

But Napier said the response from FedEx was "not satisfactory."

“I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages; that’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear we’ll look into it," Napier said. "Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening.

She continued, "The package was so heavy, should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage — very very severe damage.”