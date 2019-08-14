Amazon driver successfully delivers package by throwing it through second-floor window, customer says

An English woman claims her Amazon package was delivered successfully — by being thrown into her second-floor window.

Claudine McLaren, a 43-year-old who lives in Leicestershire, said she came home Monday to find a delivery note from an Amazon driver letting her know where her package full of lightbulbs was.

"Put through open window," the note, published by the BBC, read. McLaren said she found the package, undamaged, upstairs.

"We thought it was hilarious, he must have been confident," she told the news outlet. "The window is 10 foot up and there's no evidence he's used a ladder."

McLaren commended the delivery employee for the effort, but said she might have "felt differently had the bulbs been broken."

A spokesperson for Amazon told Fox News in a statement: "We have very high standards for our delivery partners and expect every package to be handled with care."

McLaren said she was looking for anyone who might've witnessed the event. "It's quite a public place, someone must have seen him do it. I'd love to find out," she said.