Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire

California authorities continue to search for a kidnapped family of four after one missing victim's truck was found on fire in a rural area outside Merced on Monday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Earlier the same day, at about 11:40 a.m. PT, Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced "was dispatched to Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton for a report of a vehicle on fire," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday update.

Authorities with the fire department later identified the vehicle as Amandeep Singh's black 2020 Dodge Ram truck and began an investigation into the incident.

The sheriff's office first reached out to Singh after his truck was found ablaze and could not get a hold of him. One family member soon contacted the sheriff's office to report the four family members missing after unsuccessfully trying to contact them.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced Monday there is evidence leading investigators to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.

Authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood; a blue surgical mask; dark-colored pants; and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

"At approximately 1:04 pm, our Office was notified and responded to a business on South Highway 59. During the primary investigation, Detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped," the sheriff's office continued.

The baby, her parents and her uncle were "taken against their will from a business" on the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7445.