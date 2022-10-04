Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire

California fire officials discovered Amandeep Singh's truck ablaze in a rural area outside Merced on Monday

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
California family kidnapping: Merced sheriff asks for public's help Identifying suspect

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke on Monday pleaded with the public for help identifying the suspect tied to a California family's disappearance.

California authorities continue to search for a kidnapped family of four after one missing victim's truck was found on fire in a rural area outside Merced on Monday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Earlier the same day, at about 11:40 a.m. PT, Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced "was dispatched to Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton for a report of a vehicle on fire," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday update. 

Authorities with the fire department later identified the vehicle as Amandeep Singh's black 2020 Dodge Ram truck and began an investigation into the incident.

KIDNAPPED CALIFORNIA FAMILY OF 4 STILL MISSING ALONG WITH POTENTIAL ARMED SUSPECT: SHERIFF SAYS

California police are looking for a kidnapped family of four after the missing uncle's truck was found on fire in a rural area between Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton on Monday.

California police are looking for a kidnapped family of four after the missing uncle's truck was found on fire in a rural area between Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton on Monday.

The sheriff's office first reached out to Singh after his truck was found ablaze and could not get a hold of him. One family member soon contacted the sheriff's office to report the four family members missing after unsuccessfully trying to contact them. 

CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER NOW TIED TO 6 STOCKTON MURDERS, 1 ATTEMPTED MURDER: POLICE

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced Monday there is evidence leading investigators to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.

  8-month-old Aroohi Dheri
    Aroohi Dheri, an 8-month-old baby, was among four family members kidnapped this week.

  Jasdeep Singh of Merced
    Jasdeep Singh and his family were taken against their will from a business on California South Highway 59.

  8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh
    The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

Authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood; a blue surgical mask; dark-colored pants; and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

"At approximately 1:04 pm, our Office was notified and responded to a business on South Highway 59. During the primary investigation, Detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped," the sheriff's office continued.

  Suspect in California family kidnapping
    Authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood; a blue surgical mask; dark-colored pants; and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

  Suspect in California family kidnapping seen on surveillance video
    Authorities believe the suspect in the Merced family's kidnapping is armed and dangerous.

The baby, her parents and her uncle were "taken against their will from a business" on the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7445.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.