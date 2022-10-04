Kidnapped California family of 4 still missing along with potential armed suspect, sheriff says

California authorities on Tuesday continued to search for a kidnapped family of four and their suspected abductor.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

"We have a low-life out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle," Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday evening. "So far why have no idea why the kidnapping [happened]. We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone."

The baby, her parents and her uncle were "taken against their will from a business" on the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced.

There is evidence leading the sheriff's office to believe that the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence, Warnke said Monday.

Authorities released a photo of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood; a blue surgical mask; dark-colored pants; and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

"We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've had aircraft out looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this," Warnke said Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7445.