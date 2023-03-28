Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California driver jumps out of stolen CHP cruiser during police pursuit

CA driver jumped shortly after tire came off stolen cruiser he was driving

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The driver of a reportedly stolen California Highway Patrol cruiser jumped out as it was pursued down a desert highway Tuesday.

The driver hit the pavement hard and lay motionless in the middle of the road, as the scene was broadcast by Southern California TV news helicopters.

The cruiser veered off the road and crashed through a utility pole before coming to a halt off State Route 138 in the high desert north of Los Angeles.

SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE 5 SHUTS DOWN TRAFFIC NORTH OF LOS ANGELES, TRUCKER WOUNDED

A California driver jumped out of a stolen CHP cruiser during a police pursuit on Tuesday.

A California driver jumped out of a stolen CHP cruiser during a police pursuit on Tuesday. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A law enforcement officer quickly pulled the driver out of the roadway. Officers then carried the person next to another cruiser and appeared to be providing first aid.

The driver jumped shortly after a tire came off the stolen cruiser, apparently after rolling over a spike strip.

The CHP Southern Division office was gathering information on the incident and did not immediately have details.