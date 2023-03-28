Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Shooting on Interstate 5 shuts down traffic north of Los Angeles, trucker wounded

CA officials received notice of a suspect brandishing firearm at truck driver, leading to shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An overnight shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass shut down traffic between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley until around sunrise Tuesday.

Northbound traffic backed up for miles in the high mountain pass.

California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KGET-TV that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday and a trucker was wounded.

ANTI-CRT CURRICULUM: CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BOARD PUSHES TO GET 'DIVISIVE IDEOLOGY' OUT OF K-12 EDUCATION

AN overnight shooting on northbound Interstate 5 shut down traffic north of Los Angeles until sunrise on Tuesday morning. 

AN overnight shooting on northbound Interstate 5 shut down traffic north of Los Angeles until sunrise on Tuesday morning.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening," Williams said.

The California Department of Transportation's road conditions website reported the northbound side of I-5 reopened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.