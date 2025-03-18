Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

California

California deputy killed in crash that split police cruiser in two during pursuit

San Bernardino Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr was pursuing a stolen vehicle in Victorville

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
California deputy killed after crash during pursuit Video

California deputy killed after crash during pursuit

Aftermath of crash that killed San Bernardino Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. (Credit: KTTV)

A California sheriff’s deputy was killed after his police cruiser split in two following a collision with another vehicle during a chase. 

The "horrific, on-duty traffic accident" that claimed the life of San Bernardino County Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, unfolded Monday in Victorville as he was pursuing a stolen vehicle, according to San Bernardino Sheriff Shannon Dicus.  

"I really have no words to describe this tragedy. Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be. He was a grand and great protector and a great father, and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time," Dicus said. 

"Hector was described as a devout family man and by his law enforcement partners as a cop's cop who has the ability to go between dealing with the most hardcore gang members to turning around and being able to talk to a child and make sure they felt safe and knew that they were protected," he added. 

POLICE OFFICER KILLED, ANOTHER INJURED IN SHOOTING INVOLVING 14-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT: AUTHORITIES 

San Bernardino Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. killed in crash

San Bernardino Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., 36, was killed Monday in Victorville, California, after becoming involved in a crash during a police pursuit. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/KTTV)

Images taken at the scene by Fox11 Los Angeles showed a police cruiser heavily damaged and split in half following the crash. 

Dicus said Cuevas was a 6-year veteran of law enforcement assigned to the Victorville station. He leaves behind his wife, two children, his parents, a brother and sister. 

"On Monday, March 17, 2025, at about 10:58 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station observed a stolen vehicle near Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road, in Victorville. Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the suspect, Ryan Turner, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. 

2 VIRGINIA BEACH POLICE OFFICERS SHOT DEAD WHILE ‘DEFENSELESS’ DURING LATE-NIGHT TRAFFIC STOP 

San Bernardino County deputy killed in traffic accident

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus described the crash as a "horrific, on-duty traffic accident." (KTTV)

"During the pursuit, Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle. Cuevas succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," it added. "The female driver of the other vehicle was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Turner stopped the vehicle at El Evado Road and Zuni Lane and fled on foot. Turner was subsequently caught and taken into custody." 

Police say Turner was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated and Failure to Yield Causing Death or Serious Injury. 

Deputy Hector Cuevas, Jr. procession

Firefighters and police officers pay their respects during a procession Monday for Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dicus told reporters Monday night that Turner was previously arrested for evading police in the city of Rialto and also previously caused a law enforcement cruiser to collide with a citizen. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.