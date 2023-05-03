California crime: Beverly Hills police arrest duo suspected in West Hollywood heist

Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery involving AK-47 rifles in a Los Angeles suburb.

The suspects armed with an assault rifle approached two men walking on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood behind La Boheme restaurant just after 9:35 p.m. on April 25 and demanded their belongings, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT WREAKING HAVOC ON LA RESIDENTS WITH DRUGS, FIRES, NUDITY: ‘JUST DON’T FEEL SAFE'

One of the victims was hit in the face with a handgun. A third victim on the sidewalk who tried to intervene was also robbed at gunpoint, authorities said.

"When we walk the street and see video military style assault weapons on our streets at 9'o clock at night, that is not a sense of safety, that is not a sense of security and we can feel it," Alan Strasberg vice-chair of WeHo for the People, told Fox Los Angeles.

The suspects fled in a Dodge Charger with cash. They were identified as Keymaurie Clark, 26; Briana Threets, 18, both Oakland residents, and a teenage boy and girl, both 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All four were arrested the day after the robbery by Beverly Hills police, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. Investigators believe there may be additional robbery victims in the Los Angeles area.