California
Published

California county still recovering from earthquake that struck state's northern coast

California earthquake in December had a magnitude of 6.4

Associated Press
Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast.

Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday.

The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions.

4.2 MAGNITUDE CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKE, AFTERSHOCK SHAKE MALIBU BEACH AREA

Residents affected by an earthquake in California are still recovering from the quake that struck the state's northern coast. (Fox News)

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1.

Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.