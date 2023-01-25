4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks have shaken California Wednesday morning.

The first was a 4.2 magnitude earthquake about 3.7 miles south of Malibu Beach around 2 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was reported at a depth of 9.2 miles.

It was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock in the same area, then a 2.8 and a 2.6.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it completed "a strategic 470 square-mile survey of the City of Los Angeles following the 4.2M earthquake near Malibu."

"No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed," the department added.

The National Weather Service also said there was no tsunami threat.

Fox News' Melissa Summers contributed to this report.