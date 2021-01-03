California city to remove public seating as coronavirus cases spike

A city near Los Angeles is closing outdoor seating spaces on public property starting Sunday evening amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the county.

The city, Manhattan Beach, is located along the Southern California coast, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, tables and chairs in outdoor seating spaces will be removed until further notice, the city said.

The announcement comes after the city on Saturday announced that COVID-19 cases – currently at 821 – have nearly doubled since Nov. 1.

On Dec. 31, the daily number of new cases was 21. On New Year’s Day, that number had climbed to 26. Meanwhile, ICU capacity in Southern California is 0%.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley urged residents to "stay home if possible, and mainly go out for work and essentials, or to exercise outdoors."

"This recent spike in the virus is significant despite the good news last month of our Manhattan Beach firefighters receiving some of the first COVID-19 vaccinations,'' Hadley said. "Although public seating areas will be closed temporarily, please continue supporting our local businesses that offer pick-up, curbside, take-out and delivery services.''