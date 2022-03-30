Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

California bodyboarder killed by great white shark: Reports

Butterfield was announced dead at the scene after being pulled to shore.

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A California bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, officials say. 

Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest, and shoulder after deciding to go boogie boarding that morning in Morro Bay. He was visiting his mother and brother for the holidays. 

Butterfield was pulled to shore by a surfer after finding him face down with his board floating near him. 

Butterfield was announced dead at the scene, with newly released coroner reports stating he died from "complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries." DNA samples were taken at the scene to confirm the injuries were from a great white shark. 

The "sharks" behind the shark warning sign, turned out to be dolphins.

The "sharks" behind the shark warning sign, turned out to be dolphins.

A piece of what is believed to be a shark tooth was found embedded in his body, according to a sheriff's detective report obtained via a public records request by The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County. 

The coroner's report also concluded Butterfield had suffered various injuries, including a fractured skull, crushed ribs, and major damage to the inferior vena cava. 

The shark's size and age have yet to be confirmed. However, detective reports have stated the one bite mark had an approximate radius of 16 inches. 

It is unclear whether the shark made a single attack or several. 

