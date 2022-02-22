California: 1 dead, 3 injured in dog attack at RV encampment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An individual who was hospitalized in critical condition following a dog attack in California has died, police said.

Law enforcement officers responded to a dispatch call just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at what is believed to be an RV encampment in Lancaster, where they found one individual unconscious and not breathing and three other victims with injuries after a pitbull allegedly attacked the group, CBSLA reported.

The person was transported to the hospital for emergency care but was later declared deceased, according to the report.

The cause of the attack is not yet known, officials said, and Lancaster area sheriff’s deputies are seeking to clarify whether the fatality was caused by the attack or by a different medical emergency.

The status of the other three victims is not known at this time.