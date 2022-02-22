Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California: 1 dead, 3 injured in dog attack at RV encampment

One individual was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived at the scene

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An individual who was hospitalized in critical condition following a dog attack in California has died, police said.

Law enforcement officers responded to a dispatch call just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at what is believed to be an RV encampment in Lancaster, where they found one individual unconscious and not breathing and three other victims with injuries after a pitbull allegedly attacked the group, CBSLA reported.

The person was transported to the hospital for emergency care but was later declared deceased, according to the report.

A pit bull attacked its owner and a relative in Miami on Saturday.

A pit bull attacked its owner and a relative in Miami on Saturday. (iStock)

The cause of the attack is not yet known, officials said, and Lancaster area sheriff’s deputies are seeking to clarify whether the fatality was caused by the attack or by a different medical emergency.

The status of the other three victims is not known at this time.

