Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California 3-year-old fatally shoots 1-year-old sibling in accident

CA child gained access to unsecured handgun, leading to fatal outcome

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 3-year-old Southern California child accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in Fallbrook, a city 56 miles north of San Diego. Firefighters took the child to Palomar Hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The identities of the child and the family were not immediately released.

CALIFORNIA DA PAMELA PRICE COMPARES RECALL EFFORT TO JAN. 6 RIOT AS CRITICISM MOUNTS OVER PROGRESSIVE POLICIES

CA Fox News graphic

Law enforcement officials report that a 3-year-old child in Southern California tragically shot and fatally wounded their 1-year-old sibling due to gaining access to an unsecured handgun. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department said homicide detectives are working to gather more information about the circumstances and the district attorney's office has been notified.

In California, firearms kept at home are required by law to be stored in locked containers or disabled by security devices.

There have been more than 200 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S. so far this year, including six others in California, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group.