San Diego
Published

San Diego County officials say 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed 1-year-old sibling

San Diego County Sheriff's Office said the infant was transported to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased

By Lawrence Richard
Authorities in San Diego County said a 3-year-old obtained an unsecured handgun and accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling, killing her.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call Monday around 7:30 a.m. about a gunshot at a residence in Fallbrook, and responding deputies confirmed the 3-year-old got a hold of the firearm and shot the 1-year-old, whose name was not released out of respect for the family, in the head.

Fire Department personnel transported the infant to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at about 8:30 a.m.

"The Sheriff's Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community," the sheriff’s office said.

Google Maps photo

The approximate location where the incident took place on Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook, California. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office for additional information, including the whereabouts of her parents or other adults, but a response was not immediately received.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Fallbrook, California, is located about 55 miles north of San Diego.

San Diego harbor

Fallbrook, California is located about 55 miles north of San Diego. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, officials said. Investigators have notified the San Diego County District Attorney's Office of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.