CA police seeking arson suspect responsible for damaging LA police station

Police are seeking an arson suspect who set a fire that damaged a Los Angeles police station late Thursday, authorities said.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to officer Annie Moran, a spokesperson for the police department.

The man approached the Southwest Community Police Station shortly before 11:30 p.m. with a shopping cart and lit the fire, Moran said Friday. The man then ran away.

Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said firefighters were summoned to the scene for what was described as a rubbish fire. Arson investigators are involved in the case.

The flames damaged the front of the station and its front lobby, Moran said. Photos show a blackened ceiling and walls, as well as broken windows.

"Due to an arson fire set last night, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely," the LAPD's Southwest Division said on Twitter on Friday. "Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station."

Other details were not immediately available, such as whether the police station was specifically targeted or how the blaze was set.

The station is roughly a mile from Los Angeles' famed Exposition Park, which includes museums and sports stadiums.