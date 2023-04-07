Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Los Angeles residential fire displaces more than 2 dozen people

CA fire broke out when tree went up in flames Thursday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

More than two dozen people were displaced when a tree fire spread to a two-story residential building west of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the Westlake district shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, said Nicholas Prange, a Fire Department spokesperson.

Flames destroyed the attic and partially damaged the second floor but 74 firefighters prevented the blaze from burning down into first-floor units, he said.

'BEETHOVEN ISN'T GOING TO CUT IT,' FUMES LA RESIDENT AS OFFICIALS TRY CLASSICAL MUSIC TO DETER HOMELESS

A Los Angeles residential fire displaced more than two dozen people Thursday night when I tree went up in flames. 

A Los Angeles residential fire displaced more than two dozen people Thursday night when I tree went up in flames.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the blaze, which displaced approximately 27 people, was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have separately been investigating a series of tree fires in the northeast LA communities of Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake.