Los Angeles
Published

LA fire burns though top floor of government office building

2 California firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation

Associated Press
A fire burned throughout the top floor of a six-story Los Angeles County government building early Wednesday.

The fire south of downtown LA was reported just before 4 a.m. and was extinguished in under an hour, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No civilian injuries were reported.

A fire burned through the top floor of a Los Angeles government office building Wednesday in California.

A fire burned through the top floor of a Los Angeles government office building Wednesday in California. (Fox News)

The building houses offices of several county agencies.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.