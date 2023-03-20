5 injured in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

At least five people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement.

EX-SAN FRAN POLICE COMMISSIONER DISMISSES CAR ROBBERY AS ‘BASIC CITY LIFE' EXPERIENCE IN ATTEMPTED DUNK ON CEO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

The Fire Department said two of the injured were taken to hospitals and medical evaluations were continuing.