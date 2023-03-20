Expand / Collapse search
5 injured in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

5 of an estimated 200 units in the 4-story building were burned

Associated Press
At least five people were injured Monday morning when a fire erupted in a large Los Angeles apartment complex, authorities said.

Five of the approximately 200 units in the four-story building were burned, the Fire Department said in a statement.

At least five people were injured in a Los Angeles apartment complex fire on Monday morning.

At least five people were injured in a Los Angeles apartment complex fire on Monday morning. (Fox News)

The fire in the Panorama City area of the San Fernando Valley was reported around 7:30 a.m. About 100 firefighters extinguished the flames in under an hour.

The Fire Department said two of the injured were taken to hospitals and medical evaluations were continuing.