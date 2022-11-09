Florida will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is still on track to strengthen

Nicole is still on track to become a hurricane before making landfall across east-central Florida Wednesday night, bringing widespread impacts to the state before crawling up the East Coast over the rest of the week.

Heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and weak tornadoes will all be possible as the system moves inland.

We have a major winter storm that will crank up on Wednesday through Thursday over the northern Plains, with feet of snow and blizzard conditions.

Cold arctic air will pour in behind the system.

1 DEAD, 2 MISSING AFTER FLOODS, SNOW, TORNADO HIT CALIFORNIA ON ELECTION DAY

Heavy mountain snow is also piling up across the Sierra Nevada, Intermountain West and the northern Rockies.