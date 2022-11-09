Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Florida will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is still on track to strengthen

Tropical Storm Nicole will possibly bring weak tornadoes, storm surge

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Nicole is still on track to become a hurricane before making landfall across east-central Florida Wednesday night, bringing widespread impacts to the state before crawling up the East Coast over the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Nicole's forecast track

Tropical Storm Nicole's forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain, strong winds, storm surge and weak tornadoes will all be possible as the system moves inland. 

Tropical Storm Nicole watches and warnings for Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole watches and warnings for Florida (Credit: Fox News)

We have a major winter storm that will crank up on Wednesday through Thursday over the northern Plains, with feet of snow and blizzard conditions.  

The Fox News model for Florida early Thursday morning

The Fox News model for Florida early Thursday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Cold arctic air will pour in behind the system.

1 DEAD, 2 MISSING AFTER FLOODS, SNOW, TORNADO HIT CALIFORNIA ON ELECTION DAY

Snowfall forecast in the Plains through Friday

Snowfall forecast in the Plains through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy mountain snow is also piling up across the Sierra Nevada, Intermountain West and the northern Rockies. 

