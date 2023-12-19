Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger's motions to dismiss Idaho murders indictment denied

Grand jurors saw enough evidence to find 'probable cause to believe Kohberger committed the crimes,' judge rules

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Criminal defense attorney Lexie Rigden on the case against murder suspect Bryan Kohberger one year later.

Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's long-shot attempts to have the indictment against him dismissed over lack of evidence and flaws in the grand jury process have been denied – clearing a set of hurdles delaying the trial.

Kohberger, 29, is facing four charges of first-degree murder and a burglary count for allegedly entering an off-campus rental home and killing four University of Idaho undergrads inside – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time, the suspect was attending the neighboring Washington State University for a Ph.D. in criminology.

Kohberger's defense team filed two motions to dismiss earlier this year. In one, his lawyers tried to argue that the burden of proof in an indictment should be "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Judge John Judge told them they were wrong in an October hearing and put it in writing in one of two orders dated Friday and published Monday.

Kohberger was indicted by an impartial grand jury who had sufficient admissible evidence to find probable cause to believe Kohberger committed the crimes.

— Judge John Judge
Kohberger wearing a red jail issue jumpsuit

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania after his arrest last year. He waived extradition and has been held in the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, ever since. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

"Based on history, case law, and Idaho Criminal Rules, … the standard of proof for a grand jury to indict is ‘probable cause,’" he wrote – a significantly lower threshold. "Therefore, the motion is denied."

"Beyond a reasonable doubt" is the burden of proof for conviction in a jury trial. The indictment is a step that determines whether a suspect should go to trial.

Judge John Judge listens to oral arguments from Bryan Kohberger’s attorney, Jay Logsdon

Judge John Judge listens to oral arguments from Bryan Kohberger’s attorney, Jay Logsdon, in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Kohberger appeared in court in an attempt to overturn his grand jury indictment for the 2022 murders of four college students in their home. (Kai Eiselein/Pool)

"The arguments from the defense for a ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ standard for the grand jury were historically interesting and creative, but do not overturn Idaho courts’ interpretation of the statute, the case law, and the Criminal Rules, specifically Rule 6 through 6.8I.C.R., that the standard for the grand jury to indict is ‘probable cause.’"

Arguments for Kohberger's second motion, alleging juror bias, prosecutorial misconduct and other flaws with the grand jury process, were held behind closed doors to protect the grand jury's secrecy.

The house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed is cordoned off in Moscow, Idaho

Utility workers inspect the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in Moscow, Idaho, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. The home is set to be demolished later this month. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The judge denied that effort as well in a sealed order, but summarized the result in a public document.

"Kohberger has failed to successfully challenge the indictment on grounds of juror bias, lack of sufficient admissible evidence, or prosecutorial misconduct," Judge wrote. "Kohberger was indicted by an impartial grand jury who had sufficient admissible evidence to find probable cause to believe Kohberger committed the crimes alleged by the State. Further, the State did not engage in prosecutorial misconduct in presenting their case to the jury."

Kohberger's trial had initially been scheduled for October, but he waived his right to speedy proceedings and has focused on challenging the indictment and DNA evidence instead. 

A new trial date is not immediately clear, but the dismissal of his motions to dismiss could clear a path.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

