Shooting at 'illegal gambling' club in Brooklyn leaves 4 dead, 3 injured, police say

Four people are dead and three more were injured after a shooting erupted at an “illegal gambling” club in New York City early Saturday morning, police said.

NYPD responded to a social club on Utica Avenue in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 7 a.m. over reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police located four dead males and two more men and a woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a press conference several hours after the shooting that at least two firearms - a 9mm handgun and a revolver - were recovered from the scene. He said that a preliminary investigation revealed that at least 15 shots were fired.

Shea said that among the victims, two were from “out of state” and the remaining five resided in different areas of Brooklyn. They were said to be between the ages of 32 and 49.

Evidence collected from the scene indicated an “illegal gambling” operation inside the small building. Shea said investigators collected “cards” and “dice” from the scene.

Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison said there were never any complaints of a gambling operation at the location, which was only a few blocks away from the 77th precinct.

While no arrests have been made, Shea said several people were being questioned over the shooting. He said there was no indication that it was a gang-related incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.