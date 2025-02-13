British woman visiting American dad in Texas found dead in his home

The death of a 23-year-old British woman visiting her father on vacation in the United States has been ruled a homicide, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Lucy Harrison, from Cheshire County, England, was found at her father's house in Prosper, Texas, Jan. 10, the Cheshire Constabulary said in a release.

According to an autopsy report from the Collin County Medical Examiner, obtained by Fox News Digital, Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The autopsy found she had been "shot by another person."

No details about how Harrison was shot were included and there was nothing noted about a criminal investigation underway. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Town of Prosper said a "thorough investigation" into the "tragic incident" had been carried out by the Prosper Police Department and a file had been passed to the Collin County District Attorney for review.

The medical examiner noted in the Jan. 23 autopsy report that a bullet entered the right side of her chest and exited on the left side of her back.

The autopsy also found Harrison tested positive for caffeine consumption but tested negative for ethanol, nicotine, illicit drugs and prescription medications.

After her death, an investigation was launched by the Collin County District Attorney's office. An inquest was also opened with a hearing scheduled for Warrington Coroners' Court in the U.K. March 28.

"Ms. Harrison was on holiday in the USA when she was fatally shot with a firearm," the Chesire Constabulary said.

Her family said the young woman had a "huge capacity to love and be loved."

"She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions. She adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet, at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pajamas with her candles on at home," the family said.

The family said she was "truly thriving in life" before her death.

"She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations," the family said. "We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Collin County District Attorney's office and the Chesire Constabulary for comment.