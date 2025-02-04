Missing North Carolina hiker, 73, found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

A missing 73-year-old hiker from North Carolina was found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park over the weekend, park officials said.

Ann Houghton was found on Sunday about a quarter mile off Enloe Creek Trail, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Houghton’s cause of death was not immediately given.

Houghton had planned to hike in the park, which straddles the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, according to officials.

When Houghton failed to return on Saturday, officials said she was reported missing.

HIKER FALLS TO HIS DEATH AT ZION NATIONAL PARK IN UTAH: 'WAS BEYOND HELP'

Search and rescuers located Houghton’s vehicle at the Smokemont Campground and began a search for the missing 73-year-old, NPS said.

Law enforcement and search and rescue staff focused efforts along Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge and Enloe Creek trails. Multiple local agencies assisted in the search.

23-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND AFTER SURVIVING FOR 2 WEEKS IN AUSTRALIAN MOUNTAIN RANGE

Houghton, of Jackson County, N.C., volunteered in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more than 20 years, earning a nomination in 2022 for a volunteer service award.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ann was an enduring and beloved member of our Smokies Community," said Charles Sellars, Acting Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors. Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers condolences to her family and friends."