Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Missing Persons

Missing North Carolina hiker, 73, found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Ann Houghton was avid hiker, volunteered in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more than 20 years

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A missing 73-year-old hiker from North Carolina was found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park over the weekend, park officials said.

Ann Houghton was found on Sunday about a quarter mile off Enloe Creek Trail, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Houghton’s cause of death was not immediately given.

Houghton had planned to hike in the park, which straddles the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, according to officials. 

When Houghton failed to return on Saturday, officials said she was reported missing.

HIKER FALLS TO HIS DEATH AT ZION NATIONAL PARK IN UTAH: 'WAS BEYOND HELP'

Ann Houghton

Ann Houghton, 73, was described as an avid hiker. (National Park Service)

Search and rescuers located Houghton’s vehicle at the Smokemont Campground and began a search for the missing 73-year-old, NPS said. 

Ann Houghton

Houghton was found dead Sunday after she disappeared during a hike, officials said. (National Park Service)

Law enforcement and search and rescue staff focused efforts along Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge and Enloe Creek trails. Multiple local agencies assisted in the search.

23-YEAR-OLD HIKER FOUND AFTER SURVIVING FOR 2 WEEKS IN AUSTRALIAN MOUNTAIN RANGE

Houghton, of Jackson County, N.C., volunteered in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for more than 20 years, earning a nomination in 2022 for a volunteer service award.

entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains are a range rising along the Tennessee and North Carolina border in the southeastern United States, and are part of the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains. (George Rose/Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ann was an enduring and beloved member of our Smokies Community," said Charles Sellars, Acting Superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors. Great Smoky Mountains National Park offers condolences to her family and friends." 